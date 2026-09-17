Visakhapatnam Cognetix IoT Summit 2026 promotes Vizag and Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam just hosted the Cognetix IoT Summit 2026, where tech leaders, startups, and policymakers came together to talk about the future of smart tech: think internet of things (IoT), AI, and autonomous systems.
The big goal? To put Vizag and Andhra Pradesh on the map as India's next tech hotspots.
Infosys and Bosch highlight Edge AI
Experts from Infosys and Bosch shared how IoT is making waves in manufacturing and energy, especially with new trends like Edge AI and TinyML.
Local innovation got a spotlight too: AVN Agrobharat took home IoT Innovation of the Year, while NcCode Vend Systems was named Vizag/AP's Best IoT Startup.
Sreedhar Kosaraju, chairman of the APDTI Network, from APDTI summed it up by saying that combining IoT with edge computing and AI could really take Indian tech to new heights.