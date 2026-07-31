Visakhapatnam Fusion AI Summit highlights Andhra Pradesh's AI skills push

Visakhapatnam just hosted the Fusion AI Summit 2026, putting the city firmly on India's tech map.

The event was opened by Sreedhar Kosaraju, chairman of the APDTI Network.

Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, who inaugurated the summit, talked about Andhra Pradesh's push for youth skills and smarter governance using AI.

A big highlight: Andhra Pradesh has snagged almost 20% of India's data center investments in just two years, with major names like Google and Reliance building up a huge presence.