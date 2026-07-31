Visakhapatnam Fusion AI Summit highlights Andhra Pradesh's AI skills push
Visakhapatnam just hosted the Fusion AI Summit 2026, putting the city firmly on India's tech map.
The event was opened by Sreedhar Kosaraju, chairman of the APDTI Network.
Minister Kondapalli Srinivas, who inaugurated the summit, talked about Andhra Pradesh's push for youth skills and smarter governance using AI.
A big highlight: Andhra Pradesh has snagged almost 20% of India's data center investments in just two years, with major names like Google and Reliance building up a huge presence.
Panels and awards spotlight AI startups
The summit brought together leaders from Microsoft, Infosys, Bosch, and TCS, where panel discussions featuring experts from those companies focused on "scalable infrastructure, robust governance, and practical deployment;" industry leaders broadly discussed agentic AI and how businesses can actually use these tools.
The Fusion AI Awards also celebrated fresh ideas in medtech (Swaasa, Risenine), edtech (DATAi2i), fintech (TheDigifac), plus cool projects in logistics and enterprise tech from startups like Logistics Studio and Think AI (OPC) Private Limited.