VIT-AP University inks 2 year Octave deal boosting AI education
Technology
VIT-AP University just signed a two-year deal with tech company Octave to make AI, machine learning, and software engineering studies more hands-on.
The idea is to mix classroom knowledge with real industry experience: think research projects, mentorships, internships, and even job opportunities.
Student teams tackle industry problems quarterly
Student teams (with faculty guides and Octave mentors) will tackle actual industry problems in quarter-long cycles, focusing on creative problem-solving.
There will also be cross-campus talks where students can share what they've learned.
Plus, Octave will help keep VIT-AP's AI/ML curriculum in sync with what the tech world really needs right now.