VIT-AP University launches 1st experimental satellite payload VISWA-M on Vikram-1
Technology
Big moment for VIT-AP University: students and faculty teamed up to build VISWA-M, their first experimental satellite payload.
It hitched a ride on Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket and launched from Sriharikota this Saturday at 12:05pm.
VISWA-M gives students real mission experience
VISWA-M is all about studying the sun's spectrum using compact tech, giving students hands-on experience in real space missions.
The project, part of Mission SIDDHI with Grahaa Space, was described as a proud moment for India's scientific and technological progress by Education Minister Nara Lokesh.
University officials hope it will spark more innovation and boost India's private space sector.