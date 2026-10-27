VIT Business School hosts AI focused marketing conclave October 30
VIT Business School is hosting its big Marketing Conclave on October 30, focusing on how AI is shaking up marketing.
Expect insights from about 20 industry leaders across 17 companies, all discussing how AI is changing the way brands connect with people and shape consumer choices.
Keynotes panels fireside chats student networking
The day kicks off with keynotes from Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, Managing Director, Sundaram Home Finance, and Navaneeth L V, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited (The Hindu), who will deliver a special address.
There will be panel talks on marketing in the age of AI, plus fireside chats, featuring Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing, The Hindu Group, about creativity and technology.
Students can also join sessions on entrepreneurship and network with professionals in digital marketing and branding.