VIT Business School hosts AI focused marketing conclave October 30

The day kicks off with keynotes from Lakshminarayanan Duraiswamy, Managing Director, Sundaram Home Finance, and Navaneeth L V, CEO, THG Publishing Private Limited (The Hindu), who will deliver a special address.

There will be panel talks on marketing in the age of AI, plus fireside chats, featuring Aparajita Biswas, Head of Marketing, The Hindu Group, about creativity and technology.

Students can also join sessions on entrepreneurship and network with professionals in digital marketing and branding.