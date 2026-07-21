VIT, Thinkuvate, ValleyNXT sign maximum 10 cr for student startups
Technology
VIT just signed a deal with venture capital firms Thinkuvate and ValleyNXT to help student founders get their ideas off the ground.
Together, these firms are putting up to 10 crore rupees into early-stage startups launched by VIT students, meaning more funding, mentorship, and real chances for young innovators on campus.
VIT incubator helped over 150 ventures
Thinkuvate (with roots in Singapore and India) invests in deep tech, fintech, and health tech, while Indore-based ValleyNXT supports startups working on healthcare, education, climate change, and livelihoods.
This partnership builds on VIT's strong track record: its Technology Business Incubator has already helped over 150 ventures take shape.