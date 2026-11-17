Raghavan points out that India has nearly a billion people actively using digital services, and a large proportion of internet users prefer their own languages, so AI needs to actually talk and listen in those languages, not just understand them.

He also says voice-based features are important since not everyone can type easily in every language they speak.

Plus, keeping things affordable is crucial if these tools are going to help bridge the digital gap and reach another 500 million who aren't yet online.