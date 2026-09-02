Vivo launches T5 5G in India with prices from ₹34,999
Vivo just dropped the T5 5G in India, and it's all about big battery life and a slick display.
You can grab it starting September 9 on Flipkart. Prices start at ₹34,999 for the base model (6GB RAM and 128GB storage), while the top variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at ₹49,999.
Curved 6.83-inch AMOLED, 7,050mAh battery
The T5 5G features a roomy 6.83-inch curved AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support: great for gaming or binge-watching.
Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip, running Android 16 with OriginOS 6.
Camera-wise, you get a dual setup on the back (50MP main and 8MP ultra-wide) and a sharp 32MP front camera for selfies.
The massive 7,050mAh battery supports fast charging at 44W, so you're set for all-day use without worrying about running out of juice.