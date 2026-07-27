Vivo launches T5e in India with IP64 and OriginOS 6

Under the hood, the T5e uses a Unisoc T7225 chip with 4GB RAM (plus another 4GB virtual RAM) and 64GB storage you can expand up to 2TB.

The massive 5,500mAh battery supports reverse charging if your friends need a boost.

Cameras are simple: an 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP selfie cam.

Available in Shadow Grey or Aero Blue for ₹13,999 on Flipkart, Vivo, or retail stores.