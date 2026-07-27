Vivo launches T5e in India with IP64 and OriginOS 6
Technology
Vivo just launched the T5e, a new budget smartphone for India.
It packs a 6.74-inch HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate for smoother scrolling and runs on OriginOS 6 (Android 16).
Plus, it's got an IP64 rating to handle dust and splashes, so you don't have to stress about minor spills.
Unisoc T7225, 5,500mAh battery, ₹13,999
Under the hood, the T5e uses a Unisoc T7225 chip with 4GB RAM (plus another 4GB virtual RAM) and 64GB storage you can expand up to 2TB.
The massive 5,500mAh battery supports reverse charging if your friends need a boost.
Cameras are simple: an 8MP rear shooter and a 5MP selfie cam.
Available in Shadow Grey or Aero Blue for ₹13,999 on Flipkart, Vivo, or retail stores.