Vivo launches V80 in India, camera-focused phone available October 13
Vivo just dropped the V80 in India, and it's clearly aimed at anyone who loves taking photos.
This new model builds on the V70, bringing upgraded camera tech and a fresh design.
You can grab it starting October 13 on Flipkart or Vivo's online store.
V80 starts at ₹62,999, Zeiss cameras
The V80 starts at ₹62,999 for 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with bigger storage options up to 512GB.
It features a sharp 6.59-inch AMOLED display with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate.
The real highlight is its Zeiss co-tuned triple camera setup: two 50MP sensors (main and telephoto) plus an 8MP ultra-wide lens, great for creative shots.
V80 has 7,200mAh battery 90W charging
Under the hood, you get a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip running Android 17-based OriginOS 7, so performance should be snappy.
The massive 7,200mAh battery supports speedy 90-watt charging, perfect if you're always on your phone.
Choose from three colors: Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, or Sunrise Anthem.