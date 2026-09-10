Vivo launches Vivo Buds earbuds in India at ₹1,999

You get up to 50 hours of battery (with the case), 12 hours on a single charge, and four hours from just a 10-minute quick charge.

The buds are lightweight (3.8gm each), water-resistant (IP54), and offer cool audio modes like Mega Bass and Audiobook Listening.

Bluetooth 6.1 and Multipoint Connection, plus low-latency gaming for Vivo and iQOO users.

Dual-mic AI noise cancelation keeps calls clear.

Available from September 10 in Nilgiri Green or Basalt Black via Flipkart, Vivo's e-store, and retail shops.