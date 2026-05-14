Vivo launches X300 Ultra and X300 FE in India

X300 Ultra ₹159,999 X300 FE ₹79,999

The X300 Ultra comes in Eclipse Black and Victory Green at ₹159,999 (16GB RAM and 512GB storage), while the X300 FE starts at ₹79,999 (12GB and 256GB) and goes up to ₹89,999.

Launch deals include a 10% cashback on select cards and UPI, up to 60% assured buyback for ₹1,599, discounts on screen protection plans, and Jio's 5TB cloud storage for 18 months.

You can grab them now on Amazon, Flipkart, or major stores: There's even a Photographer Kit if you're feeling fancy.