Vivo just dropped its new X500 flagship phone lineup in India, featuring the X500, X500 Pro, and the top-tier X500 Pro Max.

The X500 Pro and X500 Pro Max use MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 Pro chip, while the base X500 runs on the Dimensity 9600 million, and the Pro models feature 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and ZEISS-powered cameras for serious photo fans.

The Pro Max stands out with a big 6.85-inch AMOLED display and premium build.

Prices start at ₹119,999 for the base model and go up to ₹229,999 with the Photographer Kit.

Preorders kicked off November 26; open sales begin December 3.