Vivo S2 launching in India August 6 with Dimensity 7360-Turbo
Vivo is launching the S2 smartphone in India on August 6, available on its website and on Amazon.
It's powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chip (with a strong AnTuTu score of 970,000), and packs a big battery plus a sharp, high-resolution display.
S2 6.83-inch AMOLED and 7,050mAh
The S2 features a roomy 6.83-inch curved AMOLED screen with crisp 1.5K resolution and a super-bright peak of 3,000 nits.
Its massive 7,050mAh battery means you won't be scrambling for your charger all day.
Camera-wise, there's a solid 50MP Sony rear sensor and a clear 32MP selfie cam; both shoot in 4K.
The phone runs OriginOS 6 with handy extras like Shake and Share.
S2 prices from ₹51,999 to ₹55,999
Expect prices starting at ₹51,999 for the base model (8GB+128GB), going up to ₹55,999 for extra storage (8GB+256GB).
Color choices include Regal Bronze, Sapphire Blue, and Silk White, so you can pick your vibe.