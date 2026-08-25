Vivo to unveil T5 5G in India September 2 noon
Technology
Vivo is all set to launch its new T5 5G smartphone in India on September 2 at 12pm
Joining the existing T5 lineup, this phone promises a sharp AMOLED display and a speedy processor, definitely one to watch if you're eyeing an upgrade.
Vivo T5 5G 1.5K AMOLED 144Hz
The T5 5G packs a crisp 1.5K AMOLED screen with a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chip.
It's impressively slim at just 7.9mm, features dual rear cameras with an LED light ring, and comes in Royal Bronze or Silver Green.
Expected under ₹50,000, it also boasts a huge 7,050mAh battery and could be available via Flipkart and Vivo's own store.