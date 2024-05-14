Next Article

X100 Ultra is equipped with an industry-first 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor

Vivo's new X100 Ultra flagship debuts with industry-leading camera system

By Mudit Dube 02:03 pm May 14, 202402:03 pm

What's the story Vivo has officially unveiled the X100 Ultra in China as a rival to the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Huawei Pura 70 Ultra, and others. The new Android phone, priced at CNY 6,499 (approximately $898), is being hailed as the company's best camera flagship to date. The X100 Ultra is equipped with an industry-first 1/1.4-inch telephoto sensor on its rear panel.

Camera details

X100 Ultra features high-end camera specs

The X100 Ultra's telephoto sensor, a 200MP HP9 unit co-developed with Samsung, features an f/2.67 aperture and an equivalent focal length of 85mm. This sensor is complemented by a Sony's LYT-900 50MP primary camera and a 50MP LYT-600 ultrawide. The phone also boasts a 50MP selfie shooter, further enhancing its camera capabilities.

Imaging technology

X100 Ultra's telephoto sensor offers advanced imaging capabilities

The 200MP telephoto sensor of the X100 Ultra comes with ZEISS T coating and ZEISS APO certification, ensuring high clarity images with minimal fringes and reduced glare. The periscope sensor provides 3.7x optical zoom and features industry-leading CIPA 4.5 stabilization. This is also Vivo's first Android phone to incorporate the BlueImage algorithm, which reportedly resolves common image-capturing issues such as retaining details in low light and handling lights behind focused subjects.

Device specs

X100 Ultra boasts high-end specifications beyond camera

Apart from its camera prowess, the X100 Ultra also features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC from Qualcomm and a 6.78-inch E7 LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3,000-nits and a resolution of 1440x3200 pixels. The device is powered by a 5,500mAh battery that supports both wired (80W) and wireless (30W) charging. It runs on OriginOS 4, based on Android 14, and supports advanced connectivity options including 5.5G and two-way satellite communication in China.

Pricing and availability

X100 Ultra available in two variants with optional camera kit

The X100 Ultra is available in two variants: a base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage priced at CNY 6,499 (around $898), and a high-end variant with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage priced at CNY 7,999 (about $1,105). Vivo also offers an optional camera kit called SmallRig for CNY 350 (approximately $48), which can transform the Android phone into a DSLR-like device. However, Vivo has not yet announced pricing or availability for international markets.