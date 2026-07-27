Vivo X300 E debuts with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip

The base model starts at CNY 4,799 (about ₹68,000) with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage; the higher variant bumps storage to 512GB for CNY 5,299 (around ₹75,000).

The phone features a sharp 6.59-inch AMOLED display with crazy-bright peak brightness (5,000 nits) and a smooth 144Hz refresh rate. It's tough too, IP68/69-rated for dust and water resistance.

On the back is a Zeiss-tuned triple camera setup: a main 50MP sensor with OIS for steady shots, another 50MP telephoto lens offering up to 100x digital zoom if you want to get super close from afar, plus an 8MP ultrawide sensor for those group pics or landscapes.