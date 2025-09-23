Vivo X300, iQOO 15 to launch with OriginOS 6 in India
Vivo and iQOO are about to launch their latest flagship phones—the Vivo X300 series and iQOO 15—in India, and both will debut OriginOS here.
This new operating system (replacing FunTouchOS) is all about more widgets, fresh themes, and smoother animations.
The latest version, OriginOS 6 (built on Android 16), goes official in China on October 10 before rolling out globally.
How much will they cost?
The Vivo X300 series comes with Zeiss-branded cameras (including a huge 200MP sensor) and the new Dimensity 9500 chip.
It launches in China on October 13 and is expected in India by November, starting at ₹69,999 for the X300 and ₹99,999 for the Pro.
The iQOO 15 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen5 chip, triple cameras, a color-changing back—and will land in India by year-end for under ₹60k.
Pre-orders have already kicked off in China!