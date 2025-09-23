Vivo X300, iQOO 15 to launch with OriginOS 6 in India

How much will they cost?

The Vivo X300 series comes with Zeiss-branded cameras (including a huge 200MP sensor) and the new Dimensity 9500 chip.

It launches in China on October 13 and is expected in India by November, starting at ₹69,999 for the X300 and ₹99,999 for the Pro.

The iQOO 15 packs a Snapdragon 8 Gen5 chip, triple cameras, a color-changing back—and will land in India by year-end for under ₹60k.

Pre-orders have already kicked off in China!