Next Article
Super Typhoon Ragasa wreaks havoc in Philippines, Taiwan
Technology
A video from the International Space Station showing Super Typhoon Ragasa was shared on social media—the first major storm of 2025.
Right now, Ragasa is tearing through southern China, the Philippines, and Taiwan, and the footage really shows off just how massive and intense this storm is.
Thousands evacuated in China, Philippines, and Taiwan
Ragasa has forced huge safety moves: in China's Shenzhen, 400,000 people have been evacuated from flood zones, with schools and businesses shut down in cities like Zhuhai and Dongguan.
Over in the Philippines (where the typhoon is called Nando), winds hit up to 295 kph on Panuitan island, pushing thousands to leave their homes.
Taiwan has also closed schools and suspended transport as everyone braces for more impact.