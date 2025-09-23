Super Typhoon Ragasa wreaks havoc in Philippines, Taiwan

Thousands evacuated in China, Philippines, and Taiwan

Ragasa has forced huge safety moves: in China's Shenzhen, 400,000 people have been evacuated from flood zones, with schools and businesses shut down in cities like Zhuhai and Dongguan.

Over in the Philippines (where the typhoon is called Nando), winds hit up to 295 kph on Panuitan island, pushing thousands to leave their homes.

Taiwan has also closed schools and suspended transport as everyone braces for more impact.