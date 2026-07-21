VNR Vignana Jyothi team patents 96% accurate leaf disease AI
Technology
A team from VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology has built an AI tool that can spot crop diseases super early (think pests, fungi, and bacteria) using over 20,000 leaf images.
Their "Leaf Disease Detection System" just scored a patent in April 2026 and boasts an impressive 96% accuracy.
Web interface recommends pesticides, improves harvests
The system doesn't just detect issues: it also recommends which pesticides to use, all through a simple web interface (with a mobile app on the way).
Unlike old-school methods that take loads of time, this AI makes things way easier for farmers.
Early disease detection means smarter pesticide use and better harvests, which helps keep food supplies steady for everyone.