Voicemail on WhatsApp? You can now leave messages when called
WhatsApp is testing a new voicemail feature that lets you leave a voice message if someone doesn't pick up your call.
Right now, Android Beta users are trying it out.
The idea is simple: instead of calling again or typing out a text, you can just record what you wanted to say and the other person can listen later.
Voicemail button will be placed between Cancel and Call again
The voicemail button will show up right between Cancel and Call Again on the call screen—so no hunting through menus.
WhatsApp is also working on missed call reminders, so you won't forget to call people back.
These features, along with recent call scheduling options, are all about making chats and calls smoother for everyone.