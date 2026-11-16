Vrushabh Uday Sonawane, 13, named IBR achiever for 'Cell Dynamics'
Vrushabh Uday Sonawane, a 13-year-old from Pune, just landed in the India Book of Records for building an AI app called Cell Dynamics. The app tracks how biological cells move and interact.
Pretty impressive for someone who's barely a teenager!
Vrushabh was officially recognized as an IBR Achiever at just 13 years and seven months old.
Cell dynamics aids cell biology research
Cell Dynamics uses AI to help scientists study how cells grow and migrate, which is important for research in biology.
Vrushabh has shared a theoretical framework related to the application on GitHub and Kaggle.
His achievement is seen as a promising step toward using AI in cell biology research.