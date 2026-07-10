Wally Funk, oldest woman to fly to space, dies

Unyielding spirit

Her career after the NASA project

Despite not being selected by NASA, Funk kept flying and teaching. She owned a flight school in Taos, New Mexico, where she taught aviation privately. She also served as the first female inspector for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and later as the first female air safety investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board. Over her career, she logged more than 19,600 hours of flying time and trained over 3,000 people to fly private/commercial planes.