Walmart and Meta launch Muse AI for Black Friday deals
Walmart just teamed up with Meta to roll out Muse, an AI assistant that helps you find Black Friday deals without scrolling through Walmart's website.
You can chat with Muse for product ideas and price checks, making shopping a lot more effortless.
This move shows Walmart is all-in on AI tech, especially compared with Amazon's slower approach.
Muse offers spending limits and approvals
To try Muse, just open the app, log in to your Walmart account, and tell it what you're looking for; no need to share your shopping history.
You can set spending limits, approve any purchases before they go through, and review orders made by the AI.
Plus, this is part of Walmart's bigger push into smart shopping tools: they're also developing Sparky, their own in-store assistant that turns handwritten lists into digital carts.