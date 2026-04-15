Walmart drops Onn 4K Pro with Google Gemini Matter-over-Thread $59.88
Technology
Walmart just dropped a refreshed Onn 4K Pro streaming box, now at $59.88 (a $10 bump from the prior model, which debuted in May 2024).
The big news? It now supports Google Gemini for smarter voice controls and content picks, plus Matter-over-Thread so it can play nice with your smart home gadgets.
Onn 4K Pro offers 3GB RAM
This upgraded streamer packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and handles all the good stuff: 4K Ultra UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.
You get Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet for faster connections.
The remote looks the same but now has a handy voice-command finder if it goes missing.
The Onn 4K Pro is already up for grabs on Walmart's site.