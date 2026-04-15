Walmart drops Onn 4K Pro with Google Gemini Matter-over-Thread $59.88

Onn 4K Pro offers 3GB RAM

This upgraded streamer packs 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and handles all the good stuff: 4K Ultra UHD, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos.

You get Wi-Fi 6 and Ethernet for faster connections.

The remote looks the same but now has a handy voice-command finder if it goes missing.

The Onn 4K Pro is already up for grabs on Walmart's site.