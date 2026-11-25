You can now use Meta's Muse to shop on Walmart
What's the story
Walmart has announced a partnership with Meta, allowing customers to access its Black Friday deals through Muse, Meta's AI agent. The collaboration is seen as a major step in the evolution of AI-assisted shopping experiences. With this integration, shoppers can find products, compare prices, and make purchases without directly visiting Walmart's website.
Different approaches
Walmart's AI shopping embrace v/s Amazon's resistance
The partnership between Walmart and Meta highlights the contrasting strategies of these retail giants in the realm of AI shopping. While Amazon has taken measures to prevent third-party AI agents from making purchases on behalf of customers, Walmart is fully embracing this technology.
User guide
How to shop at Walmart using Muse
To use Muse for shopping at Walmart, users have to open the Muse app and log into their Walmart account.
They can then ask the AI agent to find specific products, compare options, or locate deals.
Once a request is made in Muse, it is sent to Walmart, which returns relevant products and helps build a shopping cart.
Safety measures
Privacy protections for users
Walmart has assured that privacy protections have been built into the Muse experience.
The AI agent doesn't get access to a customer's Walmart shopping history or other personal information.
Shoppers can set spending limits, require approval before purchases, and review orders placed by the agent.
Plus, they can delete their agent's profile if they want to.
Tech expansion
Agent Gateway opens up new possibilities for AI shopping
The Muse experience is powered by Walmart's Agent Gateway, a new system that lets external AI assistants connect directly with the retailer's online store.
Launched in October, this tech is set to be opened up to more developers and AI platforms.
This means Muse could eventually be one of many assistants capable of shopping at Walmart's online store.