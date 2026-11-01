Warby Parker announces Intelligent Eyewear Android XR audio preorders
Technology
Warby Parker just announced its new Intelligent Eyewear glasses are up for preorder starting November 12, 2026.
These Android XR audio glasses skip the in-lens displays and instead focus on delivering a fresh audio experience.
If you're thinking of gifting (or getting!) them, they'll ship in time for the holidays.
Samsung supplies Qualcomm powered hardware
This launch is a team effort: Warby Parker and Gentle Monster handled the design, while Samsung brought the hardware using Qualcomm chips.
You get built-in audio, a camera, and easy controls, either by voice or with a quick tap on the side.
Preorders begin on November 12, and orders will ship during the holiday season.