Washington split on AI regulation as safety concerns rise
Technology
Washington is buzzing about how to handle AI, with big names like Bernie Sanders and Steve Bannon weighing in.
Some leaders want strict rules on the tech, while others think companies should be trusted to police themselves.
The main worry? How fast AI is moving, and whether it could become a real threat if left unchecked.
Lawmakers split, firms unite on safety
While politicians argue over self-regulation versus tighter controls (with Speaker Mike Johnson backing the industry and Sen. Ted Cruz warning about risks from countries like China), major AI players like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google are teaming up on safety standards.
Their goal: keep things safe while lawmakers figure out the rules, especially as concerns grow about AI safety and security and potential existential threats.