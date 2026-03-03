Watch NASA and JAXA's HTV-X1 spacecraft depart ISS
Technology
NASA and Japan's JAXA are wrapping up their joint HTV-X1 mission at the International Space Station on March 6.
You can catch the departure live starting at 11:45am EST, with the official release set for noon.
It's a cool moment for teamwork in space!
HTV-X1 launched in October 2025
HTV-X1 launched in October 2025, delivering 5443kg of supplies and science gear to keep ISS running smoothly.
NASA flight controllers will use the Canadarm2 robotic arm to detach HTV-X1 while astronaut Chris Williams monitors systems.
After leaving, HTV-X1 will orbit Earth for a few months doing JAXA experiments before safely burning up as it disposes of station trash—helping pave the way for future international missions.