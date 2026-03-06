Watch NASA's lunar eclipse timelapse: 'Blood moon' over New Orleans
NASA just dropped a mesmerizing timelapse of the total lunar eclipse from March 3, 2026, filmed over their Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans (where Artemis Program components are assembled).
The "blood moon" was visible across huge parts of the world—think eastern Asia, Australia, North America, and more.
Eclipse phases and timings
The show started with a faint penumbral phase at 8:44am UTC, moved into partial shadow at 9:50am UTC, and hit full "blood moon" mode from 11:04am UTC for almost an hour.
You could watch with your eyes—binoculars made it even cooler by revealing dim stars during totality.
Why does the moon turn red?
During a total lunar eclipse, Earth's atmosphere scatters blue light but lets red wavelengths pass through and hit the moon.
That's why we get that dramatic copper-red glow—a real-life cosmic filter!
NASA's video captured this transformation beautifully.