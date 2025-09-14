Watch: SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket launches, lands successfully

More than 8,400 satellites in orbit

This batch brings Starlink's active satellite count to over 8,400—the biggest broadband constellation ever.

Starlink is all about getting fast internet to places that usually get left out.

Plus, with more than 70% of SpaceX's launches this year dedicated to Starlink and this being their record-setting 115th Falcon 9 flight of 2025 (with a booster flying for its impressive 28th time), it shows how serious they are about making space launches efficient and reusable.