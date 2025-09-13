Next Article
Russian Progress cargo ship arrives at ISS
On September 13, 2025, Russia's Progress 93 cargo ship docked with the International Space Station, dropping off about 2.8 tons of food, fuel, and gear.
The uncrewed ship launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome and latched onto the Zvezda module while orbiting high above Kazakhstan.
Supporting 7 astronauts on the ISS
This delivery keeps Expedition 73 running smoothly—seven astronauts from NASA, JAXA, and Roscosmos are up there doing science and station upkeep.
Progress 93 will stay docked for six months before burning up on its way home.
More supply ships are on their way
Progress 93 joins other supply ships like SpaceX's Dragon and another Progress freighter already at the ISS.
Plus, Northrop Grumman's Cygnus cargo spacecraft is launching soon to keep the supplies coming nonstop.