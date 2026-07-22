Waterloo researchers 3D print personalized contact lenses in 20 minutes
Technology
Researchers at the University of Waterloo have figured out how to 3-D print personalized contact lenses in only 20 minutes, a huge upgrade from the usual slow and pricey process.
Their tech uses specialized software to design a lens that fits perfectly, promising comfortable wear and comparable vision.
Single appointment fittings and trials planned
Normally, getting custom contacts means repeat visits and long waits. With this new method, you could get fitted in a single appointment, saving time and money.
The team even created a special silicone material that works with 3-D printers, so the lenses are comfy and safe.
Next up: patenting the process and real-world trials to bring these speedy custom lenses closer to your optometrist's office.