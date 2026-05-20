Waterloo researchers suggest vitamin C may lower digestive cancer risk
Technology
A new University of Waterloo study suggests vitamin C might help lower your risk of some digestive cancers.
Researchers found that certain chemicals from cured meats and vegetables grown in polluted soil or water can form compounds in your stomach that many scientists suspect may increase cancer risk, but vitamin C seems to help reduce this process.
Models show vitamin C reduces nitrosation
Using mathematical models, the team showed that vitamin C, whether from foods like spinach or even supplements taken after meals, can reduce harmful nitrosation products from forming.
Lead author Gordon McNicol hopes these insights will help clear up confusion from past studies and inform future nutrition research.