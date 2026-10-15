Waymo 440 LA crashes, 41% drop after federal rule change
Waymo's self-driving cars have been in 440 reported crashes around Los Angeles County as of October 15, 2026.
That collision rate actually reflects a 41% drop in reported incidents after a federal rule change last year made it so only more serious accidents had to be counted.
Waymo stationary crashes totaled 269
Out of those 440 incidents, 269 happened when the Waymo car was just sitting there, with other drivers rear-ending or sideswiping it, mostly around Mid-City, Hollywood, West LA, and Downtown Los Angeles, especially on Santa Monica Boulevard.
The good news: none involved a suspected serious injury or death.
Tesla and Zoox still testing driverless
Meanwhile, competitors like Tesla and Zoox are still testing but haven't launched public driverless rides yet.
The race for driverless technology is heating up fast in Los Angeles.