Waymo disabled autonomous taxi after teens allegedly fired toy guns
Technology
A Waymo self-driving taxi in San Mateo had to be stopped after two 15-year-olds were allegedly drinking and firing toy guns inside.
The company disabled the vehicle after its systems detected the behavior and alerted police, who arrived quickly to handle the situation.
Waymo interior video fuels privacy concerns
Police did not arrest the teens but released them to their parents while "potential charges are still pending dependent on what the video from inside the vehicle shows."
As Waymo cars record everything with up to 29 cameras, this has sparked more talk about privacy, especially since most Americans still feel uneasy about riding in driverless cars.