Waymo halts freeway rides in 4 cities after vehicle incident
Waymo has hit pause on its freeway rides in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Miami.
This comes after a pretty intense moment over the weekend when one of their cars suddenly veered off the freeway and sped through a construction zone, with police vehicles chasing it with sirens blaring before finally stopping after about 20 seconds.
Passengers report panic, Waymo updating tech
Elliot Slade and his fiancee were inside the car during the glitch.
Slade said he thought, "This is it," he added. "We're dead. We're going to die right here in the Waymo," as the car accelerated out of control because it got confused by merging lanes.
A Waymo representative tried talking to them over the car's audio system, but they decided not to finish their ride.
Waymo says it is pausing freeway trips for now and will update its technology before restarting service.