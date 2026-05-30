Waymo halts freeway rides in 4 cities after vehicle incident

Passengers report panic, Waymo updating tech

Elliot Slade and his fiancee were inside the car during the glitch.

Slade said he thought, "This is it," he added. "We're dead. We're going to die right here in the Waymo," as the car accelerated out of control because it got confused by merging lanes.

A Waymo representative tried talking to them over the car's audio system, but they decided not to finish their ride.

Waymo says it is pausing freeway trips for now and will update its technology before restarting service.