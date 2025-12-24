Next Article
Waymo is testing Gemini AI as your robotaxi ride buddy
Technology
Waymo appears to be testing Google's Gemini AI chatbot to make its self-driving taxis more helpful.
Spotted by a researcher digging through app code, the new assistant could answer your questions, adjust the temperature or lights, and help you feel more at ease during rides.
What Gemini can (and can't) do for riders
Gemini can tweak in-car settings like climate and lighting, but it can't change your route or mess with driving controls.
It won't make reservations or comment on how the car drives—think of it as a friendly in-car helper for info and comfort.
Waymo hopes this upgrade will make robotaxi trips smoother and a bit more fun for everyone.