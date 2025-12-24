Italy tells Meta to let rival AI chatbots back on WhatsApp

What's behind the decision?

Meta's rule, set in January, kept companies like OpenAI and Perplexity from plugging their bots into WhatsApp—though customer service bots were still allowed.

After Meta tweaked the policy in October, Italy's AGCM expanded its investigation, and now even the European Commission is looking into how this could affect users across Europe.

So far, Meta says WhatsApp's API isn't meant for chatbots but hasn't responded directly to Italy's latest order.