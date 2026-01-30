Waymo launches driverless taxis at San Francisco airport
Waymo just rolled out its fully autonomous taxi service at San Francisco International Airport (SFO).
For now, a select group of riders can book a ride, catching their robotaxi at the Rental Car Center.
The company says more people and airports will get access soon.
Why does this matter?
This is a big step for self-driving tech—Waymo's SFO launch follows a successful pilot and shows there's real demand for driverless rides.
With SFO joining Phoenix and San Jose airports, it looks like catching an autonomous taxi to your flight could become the new normal.