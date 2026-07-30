Waymo launches Gemini voice assistant for Ojai self driving cars
Technology
Waymo just introduced Gemini, a voice-activated assistant for its self-driving Ojai cars.
With Gemini, you can ask about nearby coffee spots, cool places to visit, or get trip updates, all without touching your phone.
It also lets you tweak things like the air conditioning or request a stop, but it doesn't control the driving itself.
Waymo's Ojai interface gets major redesign
The Ojai car interface got its first big redesign in years. It now works better with bigger screens and has larger buttons for easier use.
There's also a new "Calm Mode" that dims the display and displays very minimal trip info, perfect if you want to chill out but still keep track of your ride.