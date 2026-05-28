Waymo launches Ojai robotaxi for select riders after service disruptions

Built with Zeekr (a Geely brand from China), the Ojai is designed for easy access: think low step-in height, gondola-style doors, flat floors, and braille-labeled buttons. It's packed with Waymo 's latest tech (cameras, lidar, and radar) for smarter navigation.

Free Ojai rides to gather feedback

Right now, Waymo is offering free Ojai rides to a lucky few to gather feedback and fine-tune the experience.

Production is ramping up fast in Arizona as Waymo aims to expand its fleet and bring robotaxis to more cities eventually.