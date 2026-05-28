Waymo launches Ojai robotaxi for select riders after service disruptions
Technology
Waymo just rolled out its newest robotaxi, the Ojai, an all-electric minivan now picking up select riders in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
After recent service disruptions, Waymo is back with this fresh launch.
Zeekr-built Ojai emphasizes accessibility and sensors
Built with Zeekr (a Geely brand from China), the Ojai is designed for easy access: think low step-in height, gondola-style doors, flat floors, and braille-labeled buttons.
It's packed with Waymo's latest tech (cameras, lidar, and radar) for smarter navigation.
Free Ojai rides to gather feedback
Right now, Waymo is offering free Ojai rides to a lucky few to gather feedback and fine-tune the experience.
Production is ramping up fast in Arizona as Waymo aims to expand its fleet and bring robotaxis to more cities eventually.