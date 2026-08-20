Waymo launches Ojai robotaxi in Los Angeles Phoenix San Francisco
Technology
Waymo just launched its latest robotaxi, Ojai, in Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco.
About 300 of these new self-driving cars are now cruising city streets, aiming to expand Waymo's reach.
Ojai includes Google Gemini assistant
Ojai runs on Waymo's newest self-driving tech and even has Google's Gemini AI as your in-car assistant.
Built for strength and efficiency on Zeekr's SEA-M platform, each car is shipped from China and finished with Waymo systems in Arizona.
MoffettNathanson projects 5,000 Ojai by 2026
Waymo plans to bring Ojai to Denver, Las Vegas, and San Diego later this year.
By the end of 2026, MoffettNathanson said Waymo is on pace to bring 5,000 Ojai vehicles to the United States by the end of 2026, more than Waymo's current Jaguar fleet.