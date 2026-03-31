Waymo launches self-driving taxi service at San Antonio International Airport

Waymo plans Tokyo and London expansion

With San Antonio on board, Waymo's airport network now includes Phoenix, San Francisco, and San Jose.

The service started as invite-only in February but should open to everyone soon: there is already a wait list with tens of thousands signed up.

While recent safety incidents are under investigation, Waymo says it is using remote assistance teams to help keep rides safe and is planning major expansions (think Tokyo and London) as it rolls out over 500,000 paid rides each week.