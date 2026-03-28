Waymo reaches 500,000 weekly paid rides across 10 US cities

Waymo operates over 3,000 robotaxis

The company has over 3,000 robotaxis on the road and is gearing up to launch its next-generation self-driving technology on new vehicles like the Zeekr minivan.

Still, it's not all smooth sailing: regulators are looking into how these cars handle things like school busses and breakdowns.

Even with big players like Uber (which had over 13 billion trips last year) and Tesla eyeing the space, Waymo's growth keeps it at the front of the autonomous ride game.