You may soon talk to Gemini AI inside Waymo robotaxis

Waymo , the self-driving car company owned by Alphabet, is testing Google 's Gemini AI chatbot as an in-car assistant in its robotaxis. The information was uncovered by researcher Jane Manchun Wong while analyzing the code of Waymo's mobile app. The document she found, titled "Waymo Ride Assistant Meta-Prompt," is a 1,200+ line specification detailing how the AI assistant should behave inside a Waymo vehicle.

Functionality Gemini AI's capabilities in Waymo's robotaxis The Gemini AI assistant is designed to answer questions, control some in-cabin functions like climate control, and if needed, reassure riders. This would make it more than just a simple chatbot. The system prompt also says that when a rider activates the assistant via the in-car screen, Gemini can choose from pre-approved greetings personalized with their first name.

Official statement Waymo's response to Gemini AI integration Responding to the report, Waymo spokesperson Julia Ilina said, "While we have no details to share today, our team is always tinkering with features to make riding with Waymo delightful, seamless and useful." She further added that some of these features may or may not come to their rider experience. This indicates that the company is constantly exploring ways to enhance its services using advanced technologies like AI.

Training tool Gemini AI's role in training Waymo's autonomous vehicles Waymo has previously used Gemini's "world knowledge" to train its self-driving cars for complex and high-stakes situations. The system prompts also let Gemini access and control in-car features like temperature, lighting, and music. However, it doesn't include volume control, route changes, seat adjustment or window control yet. If a rider asks for something beyond its capabilities, the bot will reply with aspirational phrases like "It's not something I can do yet."