Waymo to bring 5,100 Zeekr vans, raising security concerns
Waymo (Google's self-driving car arm) is bringing in 5,100 electric vans from Chinese brand Zeekr to boost its robotaxi service in cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco by 2026.
While Waymo says these vans use US technology and no Chinese connected-car systems, some lawmakers and safety experts are still uneasy about possible security risks with so many China-made vehicles loaded with cameras and sensors.
Bill seeks limits on Chinese-built vehicles
A new bill, the Connected Vehicle Security Act of 2026, wants to limit Chinese-built vehicles on US roads over fears of hidden malware.
If it passes, companies like Waymo would have to meet stricter rules by 2030.
For now, Waymo says it is taking steps to comply with the government's connected vehicle rules and federal requirements and doesn't share sensitive information with Zeekr.