Waymo, Visa launch $2.85 credit in San Francisco Bay Area
Technology
Waymo and Visa just launched a new deal for people in the San Francisco Bay Area: if you pay for both a Waymo robotaxi ride and a public transit trip with your Visa credit card within 2 hours, you get a $2.85 credit on your account that can be applied to future Waymo rides.
It's an easy way to save some cash while mixing up how you get around the city.
Pickup zones reduce Caltrain waits
This partnership is all about making it easier to switch between robotaxis and public transit: new pickup zones and less waiting at Caltrain stations.
Waymo says over 50% of its customers in its top cities also use transit, so it's hoping this move helps even more people connect their rides, making urban travel simpler for everyone.