Waymo's robotaxis now cover 10 US cities
Technology
Waymo just brought its self-driving taxi service to Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Orlando—so now you can catch a robotaxi in 10 US cities.
The rollout starts with invites for select app users and will open up to everyone soon.
Expanding to more cities
Along with the latest additions, Waymo's robotaxis are already cruising in places like Miami, LA, Phoenix, Atlanta, Austin, and the Bay Area.
The cars run 24/7 and even cover freeways in three cities plus three airports.
What's next for Waymo?
Waymo has about 3,000 vehicles on the road and gives over 400,000 rides every week—double what it managed last year.
Backed by $16 billion in funding (and a $126 billion valuation), it's planning to expand even more.