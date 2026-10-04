Astronomers detect first ever radio signal from a distant exoplanet

The radio emission from Beta Pictoris b is tied to processes associated with its magnetic field. The detection was made using MeerKAT, an array of 64 radio telescope dishes in South Africa.

Edo Berger, a Harvard University professor and coauthor of the study, said auroras like Earth's northern lights are responsible for this phenomenon.

He emphasized, "In order to see radio waves that extend all the way to the frequencies that we observed, you need an incredibly strong magnetic field."